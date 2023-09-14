The Homeowners Association (VEH) wants a quick solution from the outgoing cabinet for the ‘bat problem’ when insulating cavity walls. Due to a recent ruling by the Council of State, homeowners must first have an expensive ecological study carried out to check whether the cavity wall they want to fill may contain bats. “This makes cavity wall insulation four times more expensive, which is no longer affordable for the individual homeowner,” said the interest group for homeowners.

Such a study could also take a very long time, partly because there is a major shortage of ecologists. “This also means that the sustainability of poorly insulated homes will slow down significantly and energy consumption – and therefore the bill – will not go down. With the approaching winter and the disappearance of the price ceiling, we are concerned about this,” says VEH director Cindy Kremer.

According to VEH, the outgoing cabinet wants to encourage municipalities to conduct ecological research for their entire territory. "But that does not guarantee that every municipality will carry out such an investigation, which means that individual homeowners will still have to pay the costs," says Kremer. "That is why we want such an investigation to become mandatory in all municipalities."

She also advocates subsidies for, for example, the construction of alternative roosts for bats, which are a protected species, and for national agreements on nature-friendly insulation. “It is important that these agreements are made together with ecologists and insulation companies. This situation not only has major consequences for homeowners, it is also disastrous for the insulation industry.”

VEH normally offers members of the association a special discount if they have their cavity wall insulated by a specific insulation company. The organization has now stopped doing that. “Until the outgoing cabinet provides clarity on how to insulate cavity walls in a nature-friendly manner in the short term, we do not believe it is responsible to continue offering homeowners this insulation service,” said Kremer.