Monday, October 2, 2023, 10:25

















The appearance of a new catalogue, “Hardware and Upholstery Accessories” by Verdú, which is aimed at professionals in the upholstery sector, coincides with a phase of expansion of the brand across the European continent. The Yeclana firm, leader in furniture hardware, has established itself as one of the leading firms in the sector; not only for professionals from Yecla (Verdú’s place of origin) or for companies in the Spanish market, but for many countries in Europe. Portugal (where the company has its own commercial network), France, Italy, Poland, Croatia and Serbia make up the map of countries in which Verdú is already present. The Yeclana industry also usually participates in renowned international fairs such as Maderalia or Interzum.

Verdú is also consolidated in Morocco, in addition to opening markets in various South American countries.

The hardware company has a very consolidated market in Morocco, where it has its own sales representatives. In addition, it has also begun with the opening of the market in various South American countries such as: Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, etc.

The Yeclana company Verdú has published a complete catalog focused exclusively on the world of sofas, which shows new trends.

The new edition of the Upholstery catalog is added to the extensive collection of existing catalogues, such as the Kitchens, Wardrobes and Bathrooms catalogue, the Carpentry catalogue, the Occupational Clothing and Protection catalogue, and some other collections. A collection specialized in the world of sofas and composed of new designs of legs, wheels, reclining headboard hinges, as well as all the specialized machinery necessary for the upholsterer.

The catalog includes everything from a chapter made up of wheels, bases and legs for armchairs and sofas, to other chapters on fixing systems, or tools and accessories. Trendy finishes or colors are also presented in the new catalog, where the influence of black is clearly seen in a good number of items.

If you want to see the products in the upholstery catalog, you can do so from here.

Verdú facilities in Yecla









Interiors from the new Verdú catalog









Products from the new Verdú catalog









Products from the new Verdú catalog





