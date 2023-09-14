The actor spoke about the Giallorossi at the presentation of “Vita da Carlo”, produced by De Laurentiis who says about his Napoli: “There is a lot to work on”

Elisabetta Esposito

Carlo Verdone inspired by Ibrahimovic. This is what happens in one of the ten episodes of the second season of “Vita da Carlo”, the series by the Roman actor and director which is inspired by his – complex and hilarious – everyday life and which will arrive on September 15th on Paramount+. Ibra is one of the many guest stars in this story, they meet backstage at “Che tempo che fa” and the attacker gives him a lesson about age and the passage of time. “Zlatan is a gentleman, very respectful, very disciplined, nice, affectionate and nice – says Verdone – he came here on the plane, made a scene and left”. And here De Laurentiis, producer of the series with his Filmauro, bursts in: “I sent him the plane…”. And the Casa del Cinema, where “Vita da Carlo” was presented, burst into laughter. See also Palmeiras, relentless: eliminates Mineiro and goes to the semifinal of the Cup

the mystery of Rome — Verdone then focuses on his Roma: “For me this team is a big question mark, I don’t know exactly which direction we are going. We are hanging on Lukaku and Dybala. The future? If the Argentine gets injured again I really don’t see it” . He seems a little tired of certain dynamics and explains: “I don’t like some things, here not only do flags like Totti and Del Piero no longer exist, but the players all end up going to Arabia. Not even contracts seem to matter anymore, everything goes away too easily.” But yesterday something happened that reawakened his footballing enthusiasm: “The Italy match, with that brace from Frattesi, with whom I also recorded one of the promos of the series, brought me back to the world a little. It seems to me that there is still something good.” And here too, here’s ADL: “Didn’t you like Raspadori?? Raspadori also played well!”. And Verdone: “Yes, your Raspadori also played well.” See also Chicharito sets conditions to return to Chivas

adl on garcia — Napoli returns to the president’s speeches, even if his intentions for this conference were “to talk only about the series, not about football”. But football returns, even when combined with cinema, as when he says that “my football world is like the film ‘Manuale d’amore’…”. Few but very clear words about Garcia’s team: “We’re only at the beginning, there’s a lot to work on.” And a new appeal to the State to support the world of football: “It must support us, not oppress us as it always does.”