Carlo Verdone’s statements

Despite the A leagueas well as the other leagues, both stopped due to the World Cup, the Naples continues to prepare for the recovery expected in January. TO Radio Kiss Kiss during “Radio Goal” he intervened Charles Verdonewell-known actor.

Verdone: “I told De Laurentiis, I’ll end up supporting Napoli. The Azzurri play English, I enjoy watching them” — Here are his statements:

“I also told Aurelio, I’ll end up supporting Napoli. I watch him with pleasure because he plays a lot of English, I enjoy it. Napoli all have players who are a pleasure to watch when they take the field.”

November 22nd – 2.20pm

