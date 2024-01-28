There's always something funny about it during a performance La traviata the stadium singalong begins – the drinking song Libiamo ne'lieti calici – and the neat opera audience remains sitting straight in its seat. There were also no performers to be seen at the National Opera on Saturday. Conductor Andrea Battistoni helped them a bit: he didn't go all out on the organ, but rather made the song sound mischievous, and even a bit menacing.

Opera La traviata by G. Verdi. By: The National Opera / Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Andrea Battistoni. Director: Tatjana Gürbaca. Seen: 27/1 in National Opera Ballet, Amsterdam, there until 18/2. Incl: operaballet.nl

The choir often emanates a threat in this performance; director Tatjana Gürbaca presents in this one Traviata a dark image of humanity. The crowd in which courtesan Violetta moves is a teeming mass of opportunistic, money-hungry animals.

Musical bangers

Because of the many bangers – the drinking song is only one – and the fate of Violetta – she is persuaded to give up her great love and also dies of tuberculosis – it is La traviata a traditional crowd favorite.

A revival of this 2021 production was therefore obvious. At the time, the direction was received somewhat conservatively, and the concept still seems somewhat clumsy. Money bills are waving in a funny way and Alfredo, for incomprehensible reasons, is sweeping the stage like a wimp during one of his arias – but it could all have been much worse and in the end the direction rarely gets in the way.

At times he is even downright strong. The way a group of high society gentlemen feast on Alfredo's young sister during the aria in which Alfredo's father begs Violetta to distance herself from the family to save the girl's honor is impressive. Nowhere is the child grabbed under the skirt, but underneath all that hypocritical courtesy the threat of a group of neat men in suits is palpable.

But even where the stage setting is less successful, the production offers the singers space to convey their arias effectively.

They do that incredibly well. The acclaimed line-up of three years ago has largely remained the same. Conductor Andrea Battistoni manages to get enormous tension and drama out of the Rotterdam Philharmonic, Bogdan Volkov sings his Alfredo with an ease as if he was making it all up on the spot and George Petean portrays his father role beautifully and with just the right breath in the voice to make him sympathetic. to make.

Brava!

The Violetta from 2021 had been replaced, but soprano Adela Zaharia is reason enough on her own to buy a ticket for this revival. A wonderfully warm sound, although she also knows how to give the height just the right dose of sharpness to show her desperation, with impressively thin whispering vibrato at the most intimate moments. The audience completely embraced her.

Small footnote: that after such an intensely beautifully sung aria as Addio, del passato wanting to show your enthusiasm is understandable and great and the morals at classical concerts could certainly be looser: participating is fine. But it is also very nice to wait half a second, even a quarter second after the last note. Or, if that doesn't work, at least let the last note sound out before the 'Brava!' roar starts.