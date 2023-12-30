This is how the Verdini “system” worked

While it is already producing political turbulence, the investigation into the Verdini grants new details. Corriere della Sera talks about what the magistrates consider to be the “system managed by Denis and Tommaso Verdini”, which would have been “tested on the Anas company, it was ready to be exported wherever relations permitted.”



It is Denis Verdini, according to the magistrates of the Rome prosecutor's office, who “strategist” and “de facto partner” of Inver and the investigation into some Anas contracts revolves around him which led to the arrest of five people including his son Tommaso. The 82 pages of precautionary custody order also mentions the former senator of Ala who, in the story, appears only as a suspect. “In fact, it emerges that Denis Verdini is a de facto partner of Inver and receives part of the sums received from Inver illegally, decides his strategy (both on the private and public side) is the one who, by virtue of his political weight and his relationships with Undersecretary Freni and Doctor Bruno whom he meets at his son's home or restaurant, ensures institutional support or support such as to allow him – we read in the papers -, directly or through his son Tommaso, and Fabio Pileri to promise and guarantee advancements to the various Cedrone, Veneri, Petruzzelli career in Anas or redeployment in important job positions”.

What were the ingredients of this system? The Courier writes: “sticks full of (confidential) documentation that land punctually on the entrepreneurs' desks. Public officials discussing contracts with company managers highlighting a prohibited mix of interests. Consultants who, once searched, plan acrobatic financial strategies to evade controls.”

Among the papers cited in the Corriere we read: “Three days after the Pileri searches were carried out (Fabio Pileri, investigated for corruption and banned, ed.) showing concern about the discovery of the pens, in an environmental interception referring to Ciccotto (Angelo Ciccotto, entrepreneur under investigation, ed.) exclaimed: “You want to bet that the idiot has it saved on your computer?”.

According to the Corriere della Sera, “that USB stick traced by the experts of the economic and financial police unit of the Gdf had been deliveredwith its load of precious information on a tender, to Ciccotto shortly before (“I left him happy – Pileri had informed his partner Tommaso Verdini – I gave him that pen”)”.

“A series of entrepreneurial ups and downs condemns Ciccotto to see his goals fade away at the Anas procurement table. In that case Verdini jr promises to bully the official Domenico Petruzzelli who has breached the loyalty pact towards the entrepreneur”, continues the Corriere della Sera.

“But how did the entrepreneurs pay?”, asks the Corriere della Sera: “Often in cash. Other times, according to the investigators, through fictitious consultancy. Of course, following the searches by the Gdf the concerns had intensified: «It emerged that Denis and Tommaso Verdini, together with Pileri, following the searches they underwent they were working to continue the relationship with the entrepreneurs, interposing a further company”.

