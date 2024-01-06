Verdini, does he also influence the Cisal union?

The news continues on Verdini Senior and Verdini Junior. Il Fatto Quotidiano hypothesizes that in addition to Anas the two were also active on the Cisal, an acronym that declares 1.4 million subscribers. The name of the general secretary Franco Cavallaro, writes Il Fatto, “emerges from the interceptions of the investigation into Anas procurement which resulted in the house arrest of Tommaso Verdini, son of the former Forza Italia senator Denis (who was also under investigation). Cavallaro on the phone with the latter he seems to be much more than available. Did the alleged clique which, according to the prosecutors, attempted to steer the contracts, use the union to apply pressure?” asks the newspaper edited by Marco Travaglio.

“From the investigation emerges a conversation in May 2022” between Cavallaro and Verdini from which the familiarity between the two can be deduced, Il Fatto always writes: “If they have to understand that we are… they have to do it when they have to do it (incomprehensible) we'll bust their balls as the union”, the trade unionist said to the former senator.

Speaking with Il Fatto, Cavallaro admits having met the former senator. “I only saw Verdini once, it must have been a meeting to get to know each other, good morning and good evening”. Yet, Il Fatto Quotidiano always maintains, “a confidential tone emerges from the interception in which the formal style is certainly not used. Cavallaro was in fact addressing Verdini: “Everything that is not done, that Franco Cavallaro cannot do on the one hand , you do it… Everything that Tommaso (Verdini, ed.) cannot do…”; “You do it”, Denis Verdini interrupted him at that point”.

The handbook of Verdini and associates to avoid controls

Repubblica instead focuses on the alleged way in which “Verdini and his associates dribbled the controls.” Summing up five rules: “First rule: «It just takes great patience». Second: «For example, remove all documentation with the Senate, the Chamber». Third: «Avoid falling into some nonsense… the famous trafficking in influence…». Fourth : the meetings they must be done «in non-institutional or public places». And then the fifth, perhaps the most important: «We need to get Tommaso (Verdini, ed.) out of this thing…otherwise they'll bring both of us in»”.

The sentence cited by Repubblica was apparently pronounced by Pileri in July 2022, “in the aftermath of the searches, when it is now clear that «this is corruption in exchange for jobs» and then, says Pileri, «I have to take on everything myself» to save the Verdini”. The members of the group give each other advice on their cell phones: “It takes great patience”, “we must avoid falling into the famous influence peddling”. A sort of handbook, says Repubblica.

