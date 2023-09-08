Verdini and forbidden meetings with politicians and managers. Even the undersecretary of the League saw the former force worker. The detail

Denis Verdini was entered in the register of suspects for housebreaking, the prosecutors discovered it by chance while investigating other facts. The former Come on Italy claimed to go from dentist and actually met managers and politicians. And among the meetings of the senator during the permits granted – reads Il Fatto Quotidiano – there is also one that concerns a member of the Meloni government. This is the Northern League undersecretary at the Ministry of Economy Federico Brakes. Which, however, is justified by claiming that he did not know that Verdini was under house arrest. The meetings date back to 2020/2021when Freni had the same role in government Dragons. The meetings took place at the Pastation restaurant on 30 November 2021 and at Verdini’s house on 17 May 2022.

The local is owned by his son Tommaso. Brakes, – continues Il Fatto – minimizes. Prima says that the night of the first meeting he was in Senate committee. Then he let it be known that he did not know the legal obligations Verdini had to comply with. Instead, he confirms the meetings with his son by Denis: “At Tommaso Verdini’s house I’ve gone there a thousand times. It is a building where we occasionally used an apartment for party meetingsalso with Matthew Salvini“.

