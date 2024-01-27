Verdini Jr and Freni at dinner with the Chinese giant Huawei in 2021

Not just Anas. According to what Il Fatto Quotidiano writes todayamong the various companies with which Tommaso Verdini maintained relationships there were also other important companies, including international ones. “According to an information from the Guardia di Finanza – dated 16 January 2024 and in the documents of the Roman file – on 3 November 2021 Verdini junior had organized a dinner with Federico Freni, Northern League undersecretary at the Mef (not under investigation). From the notes seized from Verdini jr by the GdF it can be seen that they were probably at dinner with Freni that evening emissaries of the Chinese telephony giant Huawei”, read Il Fatto.

We always read in the Fatto Quotidiano that “gthe investigators in fact found the note of the appointment in the diary found inside the red folder called Viking, seized inside the Inver office safe. The meeting, according to what was found by the investigators, was scheduled for 7.30 pm at the Chinese restaurant Zonwa, in a side street of Via Venti Settembre in Rome, just 650 meters (8 minutes on foot) from the headquarters of the Ministry of Economy and Finance” .

Huawei has not made any statements to Il Fatto, according to which Inver, led by Verdini junior and Pileri, was interested in the Chinese giant as a consultant given the complicated moment following the various restrictions issued by the United States. “The dinner scheduled for 16 November, as far as the Fact is known, took place regularly. In the conversations contained in another information from the Guardia di Finanza in the documents of the prosecutors, dated 1 June 2022, speaking with Pileri about the ongoing consultancy, Tommaso Verdini, intercepted on March 29, says: “now Huawei is giving us a bonus of 40 thousand euros”, and Pileri replies: “That's yours, you need it…” However, in another intercepted conversation, the 27 September 2022, Verdini junior says to Pileri (always on the subject of counts): “At the moment this is what we have lost, Huawei will recover”, concludes Il Fatto.

