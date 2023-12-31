Verdini Junior from Berlusconi's knees to Renzi's Leopolda

“It was clear that Tommaso Verdini wanted to follow in his father's footsteps since he was a child. When father Denis, plenipotentiary of Forza Italia, had the power of life or death (politics) over party men and appointments of all kinds, little “Tommy” often found himself on Silvio Berlusconi's lap”. Sera, who in two articles talks about what he defines as the “golden boy”.

Corriere della Sera continues: “The first time that Verdini junior hit the headlines was in May 2015. «Tommy» is around clubs, in the center of Florence: his SUV is parked in the middle of the pedestrian area and the police, in addition to the fine, clamp down on the Mercedes. Late at night, however, a stroke of genius arrives: he and his friends remove the stuck wheel and set off again with the spare tire for their night out. At dawn, the officers ring the bell at Pian dei Giullari: Denis opens in his dressing gown and slaps his son twice.”

Pay attention to what then happens with Verdini junior “who at a certain point “betrays” his father: secretly for a few years he takes the Democratic Party card and participates in the very Renzian Leopolda“. Until the founding of Inver and everything else.

Anas shop assistants: official under investigation, let's help these c… businesses

“But let's try to give him a hand in these fucking businesses.” It is one of the interceptions – cited in the 82-page precautionary custody order with which the Rome investigating judge ordered the arrest of 5 people, including Tommaso Verdini, investigated in the investigation into some Anas orders – which, according to the The accusation proves a total subjugation of the function in favor of the entrepreneurs by two company officials, Paolo Veneri and Luca Cedrone. From the documents it emerges that the officials under investigation thought of everything. “The investigative emergencies have provided: evidence of continuous meetings in non-institutional settings (despite the roles held) with Pileri and Verdini and also sometimes with the entrepreneurs (who participated in the tenders with companies attributable to them) to talk about tenders and in periods which preceded and followed the publication” of the notices and “during the tender awarding phase”.

And again: “the early delivery of the specifications, therefore the carrying out of acts contrary to official duties; the having guaranteed support during the work of the judging commissions; 4) the total availability to provide suggestions, advice, find solutions in contempt of duty of impartiality and fairness towards all competitors” adds the investigating judge who comments: “is it ever conceivable that all this was done by Veneri Cedrone and Petruzzelli (referred to on several occasions as 'the marshals who guard the fort') out of sympathy?”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

