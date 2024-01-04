Verdini jr and that big favor to the Northern League member Freni. The first of La Scala and the interceptions

Give her telephone interceptions in the documents of the procurement investigation Anas which also involves the family Verdinia “maxi-gift” also emerges, tickets for the before the Scalaa tribute made by Thomas Verdini to the undersecretary of the League Federico Brakes. But how much is this favor worth? According to Verdini jr, intercepted on 3 December 2021, while talking to a friend about him: “They cost 15 thousand euros!“. It was – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – the premiere of La Scala after Covid: Macbeth directed by Riccardo Chailly in front of the president Mattarella, greeted by 4 minutes of applause. Milano Today wrote on December 2, “as we write, 8 seats in the stalls are available on the site, at 3 thousand euros each, and another two seats in zone 1 of the boxes, at the same price. And then 12 seats in area 2 of the boxes, at 2,100 euros each, and one seat in area 3 of the boxes, at 1,800 euros”.

On 3 December 2021 – the GdF notes and Il Fatto reports it – “Verdini Tommaso calls Zelli Gianluca to ask him to buy tickets for the First of the Scala for Brakes Federico (…) Verdini specifies that Federico's secretary was unable to find the tickets. Zelli, immediately available, claims to make the purchase”. Zelli (not under investigation like Freni, CEO of a large labor supply group, Ed.) explains that his company has a stage paid 22 thousand euros per year. La Scala offers subscribers the First with pre-emption and discount. The price, however, is much lower than the 15 thousand euros that Verdini jr laughingly dreamed of. The dinner was not paid for by him but by Freni or Verdini jr. His company, Zelli is keen to point out, does not work with the public sector by choice Freni has never seen him before or since. Freni al Fatto specifies that there were two free places left in the box and “I have been invited to join me to other guests and obviously I paid with my credit card for both my hotel room and the dinner attended by several people.”

