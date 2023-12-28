Verdini gate, high tension in the League. The repercussions

The Verdini gate continues to hold sway in the public debate. Particularly in the political one. The news of the minister's brother-in-law's house arrest Salvini it would in fact be bringing “high tension” to the League. He writes it Daily fact which underlines how also a Palazzo Chigi the alarm bells went off for a hypothetical “political involvement”. There are fears that “government names” may appear in the papers.

Il Fatto then points out that this autumn, “precisely Salvini had signed a decree to give the former CEO of Anas to the extraordinary commissioner of the SS 106 Ionica highway Massimo Simoninia spending power of 3 billion in 15 years”. Simonini is under investigation for corruption together with Salvini's brother-in-law, Tommaso Verdini. A choice that not only worries the leaders of the League, but also those of Fratelli d'Italia: Salvini is pure always the deputy prime minister of the Meloni government. “The Prime Minister, Il Fatto writes again, is cautious, but worried, say sources close to her. Tommaso Verdini's insistence was known both to the Northern League members and to Palazzo Chigi, so much so that the unwritten rule was to be very cautious when faced with requests and contacts with Denis' son. The fear is that the names of leading government officials may appear in the investigation papers.”

READ ALSO: Verdini System, “Now that Salvini is there they come back to look for us”. Contracts for 180 million

“Denis, Il Fatto underlines, left the Rebibbia prison after 80 days of imprisonment, during which a long procession of politicians (Salvini in the lead) went to bring him solidarity and to collect his advice in the imminence of the Conte bis crisis. Since January 2021, Verdini senior has been serving house arrest in the Florentine villa of Pian dei Giullari. His prolific social activity, however, did not cease: Denis left the family mansion on several occasions to return to Rome, thanks to medical permits, to be examined by his trusted dentist, but according to the Capitoline prosecutor's office he would have violated house arrest to see managers and politicians”.

“As usual Pastation of his son Tommaso, Denis met the former Anas Simonini and the entrepreneur Vito Bonsignore. But a Northern League deputy, Federico Freni, undersecretary of the economy, also sat at those tables. At the request of Il Fatto, the naive Freni replied in September that he knew nothing about the rules of Denis' house arrest. Now the frenetic meetings promoted by father and son risk being the closure of the “tragic circle“of the extended Verdini-Salvini family”, concludes Il Fatto.

