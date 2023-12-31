Gelo Salvini-Meloni on Verdini: FdI proposes a law on lobbying

The case of the Anas orders that led Tommaso Verdini, son of former Forza Italia senator Denis, to house arrest is already a political case. A member of the opposition is in fact asking the Minister of Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini, to clarify the relationship with Inver, Verdini's company involved in the investigation. A request that the parties base on at least two elements: the mix of politics and business and Minister Salvini's bond with Denis Verdini, father of the League leader's partner.

“Public officials discussing contracts with entrepreneurs, an undersecretary of the League called into question for regulatory interventions, embarrassing relationships”, explains Chiara Braga, leader of the Pd group in the Chamber. “How can Salvini think that he won't have to explain to Parliament what happens in Anas contracts? An insult, his shrug of the shoulders. Arrogance and presumption do not protect him from an involvement that is political rather than personal”, attacks the Democratic MP . However, the opposition is not united in asking for Salvini's information.

Azione, with Enrico Costa, pointed out in the Chamber that Parliament “is not a court” and that “what happens in the judicial halls should be separated from what happens in the parliamentary halls”. Osvaldo Napoli, a member of the national secretariat of Action, invites the rest of the opposition to “avoid being tarantulated by the affair involving Tommaso Verdini. The media pillory raised in the last thirty years has poisoned the political and civil life of our country”, he adds.

Meanwhile, according to Repubblica, “the investigation into the Verdini clique, with the vice-premier's father-in-law and brother-in-law investigated in an investigation into corruption and bid rigging, widens the rift between FdI and Lega”. Repubblica continues: “In this sense perhaps we can read the idea of ​​some Melonian parliamentarians to seize the opportunity – that is, the judicial case on the political-business system of the Verdini – to propose a new law on lobbies. Andrea De Priamo exposes himself , FdI senator in the Constitutional Affairs Commission: “This affair – he tells Repubblica – like others in the recent past, must be the starting point to intervene and better regulate relations between lobbies and parliamentarians. We need a new rule that defines the transparency codes, for both lobbyists and politicians.”

FdI-Lega clash over the appointments of FS and Anas

According to the press, the affair will instead have repercussions on the appointments. “In view of 2024, the League wanted its people at the top of Ferrovie and Anas but it will be a clash with FdI”, predicts the Turin newspaper. “In the sights are the seats of Luigi Ferraris, current CEO of Fs, and of Aldo Isi, who leads Anas. It is too early to have a shortlist of names in the running. The only one who is always in the air is that of the former CEO of Terna, Stefano Donnarumma, who already last spring Meloni wanted to lead RFI (Italian railway network) and was stopped only by Salvini's granite veto”.

La Stampa concludes: “There are rumors in the Roman palaces that the prime minister has thought, for Donnarumma, of the more weighty category of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, but in the League they know that the ground must still be prepared for a possible clash over Anas and Fs. Even in From this perspective, there is a certain desire to rush to the Ministry of Transport to introduce a new evaluation system for commissioners of major works”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

