The League: "Let Toninelli and Giovannini come and report"





The legal matter, which started in 2017, concerns Denis Verdini and his son Tommaso it served as a detonator for the usual left that is looking for other ways to return to power after losing it at the polls.

And so it didn't seem true to Elly Schlein and Giuseppe Conte that they could unwrap this unexpected “Christmas gift” and they threw themselves into it with the usual greed and bronzed nerve that characterizes them.

But it is not a question of abusing the father and son but of immediately shifting the spotlight to the big target which in this case is the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, as well as Deputy Prime Minister, Matteo Salvini.

A complicated story that concerns theAnas who reports to the Porta Pia department, but he also reported there before the facts, indeed when the story began there were other ministers, and in fact the Northern League MP Igor Iezzi responded to the Five Star Movement's request to Minister Salvini to report to Parliament : “Danilo Toninelli and Enrico Giovannini who appointed the president of Anas should report”.

So a story that could turn out to be a boomerang for the current Masanielli who smelled the sacrificial victim.

How did certain environmentalists smell it who – if we allow the pun – “are aiming for the bridge” and that is, since Anas is fully involved in the project on the Messina Bridge, it didn't seem true to them that they could do a bit of casino.

But the problem is not the legal matter which will take its course, as always. The problem is a certain demagogic and very dangerous attitude that never goes away in Italy, namely that of holding trials in the media, specifically on social media, where an army of drunkards graze happily, avoiding going to the sports bar to soak up their nonsense and vent resentment, perhaps due to the wife's cuckolding or the office manager who treats them badly.

Umberto Ecowho was certainly not right-wing, said that the Internet had in fact cleared an army of imbeciles.

So the mechanism of the media pillory fueled by the left, which, let's remember, controls the Internet worldwide, see Wikipedia, is to provoke the identified victim and then feed the reaction to an army of zombies. And often behind anonymity hide the same “journalists” who then ensure their five minutes of popularity.

Now Giuseppe Conte and Mario Draghiand not others, even more so they should come to Parliament to explain to the Italians the reason for the nomination.

Passing the buck to the latest arrival is not a good way to proceed.

This is to say that -until proven otherwise- Toninelli, Giovannini, Conte and Draghi they probably have nothing to do with it, just as Salvini, who is the latest arrival, has nothing to do with it and these people had been in Anas for years.

And then we return to the practical effects of persistence. The Bridge is a work that has been attempted since Roman times and now it finally seems that the project is taking off: we advise green people to look more towards Soumahoro than towards Salvini. Even if profiteering is easier than using arabesque motivations, such as the fact that the fish would be disturbed by the reflections of the sun from the pylons.

These are arguments that damage, among other things, the ecological struggle itself. Happy New Year to all.

