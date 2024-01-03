Corruption, the role of Denis Verdini. For the prosecutors, he was the one dictating the line

They are scheduled to appear in court today the interrogations of some of the investigated as part of the investigation of Rome prosecutor's office For corruption. Among these there is also the son of the former senator Denis Verdini, Thomas. It appears in the investigation papers the organization behind the Anas piloted procurement. A “de facto partner” and “architect of the strategy of Inver (Tommaso Verdini's consultancy firm, ed.), capable – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – of assert its political weight on Anas' public representatives and to take action to guarantee the latter, with mutual satisfaction, usefulness in terms of adequate repositioning or new job placements in conjunction with it spoils system implemented with the change of government“. Reading how the Capitoline magistrates describe him seems to see him at work Denis Verdiniformer senator of Ala, the “Mr. Wolf” of Italian politics.

The prosecutors have it investigated for corruption as part of the investigation into an alleged round of Anas races piloted and which brought his son Thomas and four more ai home. There is a conversation for example – continues Il Fatto – in which Denis “inquires about the agreements exchanged with Angelo Ciccotto (entrepreneur, “Inver customer”, ed.): “Do they know all the methods, figures and everything else?” he asks, “getting reassurance from his son about the figures and percentage on which the sums had been calculated”. The former senator also arrives in Rome the day after the searches in summer 2022 suffered by Tommaso and “dictates the defensive line to Pileri”, write the prosecutors. Pileri is in fact “strongly concerned about the content of the search decree” and asks Denis for “advice on how to justify the meetings with public officials to the investigators: “Because I went to talk to them… What title did I have?” asks Pileri. And Denis “suggests him to refer to counseling: “The title is given by the consultancy you do“.

