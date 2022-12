Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE

Cristina Kirchner could be sentenced this Tuesday (6) to a sentence of 5 to 8 years in prison and be prevented from holding new public positions, according to the approximately twenty judges and federal prosecutors who followed the process of the so-called Vialidad case and were consulted by the Argentine newspaper La Nación. Kirchner will be liable for fraud against the State and even for having, according to the complainants, headed an illegal association.

If Kirchner is sentenced, it will be the first time that an incumbent vice president has been convicted on corruption charges in the country, since when Amado Boudou was tried and convicted in 2018, he had already left public office. He was Cristina’s vice president.

Federal prosecutor Diego Luciani, in charge of the prosecution at the trial, asked that the vice president be sentenced to a sentence of 12 years in prison, considering her head of an aggravated illicit association and fraudulent administration aggravated by her status as a public official in royal contest. The hearing will start at 9:30 am (same local time) and the verdict should come out this Tuesday afternoon.