Madrid (AFP)

A Spanish court has handed down an eight-month suspended prison sentence to a man for online racist abuse targeting Real Madrid players Vinicius Junior and Antonio Rudiger, the Spanish football club said.

“The person, who is active under different aliases on the digital forum of the Marca newspaper, directed serious racist insults against our players Vinicius Junior and Antonio Rudiger,” the club said.

He continued, “The court ordered the accused to be imprisoned for eight months and banned from participating in the aforementioned forum for 20 months.”

The suspension of the prison sentence will be conditional on the defendant’s participation in an anti-discrimination program.

Real Madrid indicated that this is the second criminal conviction for racist insults against its players.

Three Valencia fans were previously sentenced to eight months in prison on June 10 for racist insults towards the Brazilian winger in May 2023.

The incident sparked widespread debate about whether Spain is doing enough to eliminate racism in football.

Vinicius, a prominent figure in the fight against racism in Spanish football, has been the target of racism on several occasions in recent years.

In January 2023, an effigy was found hanged on a bridge, bearing the number 7 shirt, near the club’s training ground, along with a banner reading “Madrid hates Real”.

Last December, four Atletico Madrid fans were charged over the incident, with prosecutors seeking four years in prison. A trial date has not yet been set.