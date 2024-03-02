Mohammad A. killed a friend after an argument over money. He doused the corpse with gasoline and set it on fire “to prevent him from entering paradise.” The Hanau regional court convicted him after a long trial.

vOr court is not otherwise about paradise – in any case, the afterlife is not discussed in the vast majority of trials. This is where the case of the jury chamber at the Hanau Regional Court differs from other proceedings. The defendant, 29-year-old Syrian Mohammad A., is charged with murder and admits to having killed a fellow countryman in a dispute. He then doused his body with gasoline and set it on fire. About the reason for the burning, Mohammad A. says that he denied the other man “the way to paradise”. He wanted the person killed to “face our Creator with a burnt face.” This is what it says in the statement, which is read out in the courtroom by a defense attorney.

On another day of the trial, listeners can see what that means. As the forensic doctor presents his report, photos are shown on a screen that are difficult to bear to look at. The dead man's face isn't just blackened by the flames. The heat has caused the skin to contract and the face is disfigured like a mask. The person is no longer recognizable.