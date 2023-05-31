Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Bad news for Lina E.: The left-wing extremist has to go to prison for five years for hunting down neo-Nazis. © Sebastian Kahnert/dpa

In the trial against Lina E., the verdict was made. The neo-Nazi hunter has to spend five years in prison. The scene is now gearing up for revenge on “Day X”.

Update from May 31, 4:57 p.m: The verdict against left-wing extremist Lina E. triggered a political dispute between the Greens and the Union. The chairman of the Green Youth, Timon Dzienus, questioned the judge’s verdict. “A completely exaggerated process based on questionable evidence is being used with all severity against Lina E. and other leftists,” criticized Dzienus on Twitter, adding. “What nonsense – that’s why FreeLina!”

He immediately triggered outrage in the CDU. “No distance to violence and left-wing extremist offenders. I think the Green Youth has a real problem with extremism,” said Christoph de Vries, a member of the Bundestag for the CDU, on Twitter and called on the Greens to act. However, the position of the Green Youth is not shared in all parts of the federal government.

Trial against Lina E.: Minister Buschmann welcomes the verdict in Dresden

Update from May 31, 12:36 p.m.: Approval of the verdict in the trial against the left-wing extremist Lina E.: Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) has described the sentence of the Nazi hunter to more than five years in prison as fair. “You don’t fight extremism with extremism. We must protect our liberal democracy from its enemies, but not with vigilantism,” the politician said on Twitter. Law and order would apply to everyone and where the limits of the legal system were exceeded, the judiciary would have to take action.

Verdict in the process: Lina E. has to go to prison for five years

Update from May 31, 10:41 am: After almost 100 days of negotiations, the judgment against the left-wing extremist Lina E. fell on Wednesday morning at the Dresden Higher Regional Court (OLG). The court sentenced the 28-year-old to five years and three months in prison. Loud protests and riots erupted in the courtroom after the verdict was announced. Spectators chanted “Faschofreunde” and “Fuck class justice”. As a result, the meeting had to be temporarily adjourned.

According to the State Protection Chamber, the 28-year-old student Lina E and a co-defendant of the same age are guilty of membership in a criminal organization; a 37-year-old and another 28-year-old for their support. The court imposed prison sentences of between two and three years for the co-defendants. The state protection chamber remained under the criminal complaints of the federal prosecutor’s office, which had demanded eight years in prison for E., who came from Kassel in Hesse, and between two years and nine months and three years and nine months for the three men.

Hardly a picture of Lina E.: Nazi hunter hides her face before the verdict

Lina E. hid her face behind a file before the verdict was announced. Otherwise there are few pictures of the young woman, who is now considered the head of the criminal organization. What is known is that she was born on February 20, 1995 in Hesse. She grew up in Kassel, went to school there and passed her Abitur. She stated that she wanted to be a teacher for a special needs school after she had completed two internships in institutions for disabled children. She later studied social education in Halle (Saale).

Verdict against Lina E.: Nazi hunter’s trial triggers fear of day X

First report from May 31, 9:35 a.m: Dresden – Unjustified attacks on political opponents: Shortly before the verdict in the trial against the alleged left-wing extremist Lina E., Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faser (SPD) defended the procedure of the rule of law. “Here, inhibitions have dropped to attack political opponents with the utmost brutality. As a constitutional state, we have to put a stop to this,” said the politician to the editorial network Germany (RND), adding: “No goal justifies political violence.” At the same time, she warned of a spiral of violence. Because the scene on the left is already preparing for “Day X”.

What happened? Prosecutors accuse her of attacking neo-Nazis in three cities

On Wednesday (May 31), the Dresden Higher Regional Court pronounced the verdict against the alleged left-wing extremist Lina E. and three other suspects. The federal prosecutor accuses them of brutally beating up people from the right-wing scene in Leipzig, Wurzen and Eisenach between 2018 and 2020. Lina E., who comes from Kassel, is considered the head of the group, which is said to have acted as a criminal organization.

Warns of the consequences in the judgment against Lina E: Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD). © Bernd von Jutrczenka/Sebastian Willnow/dpa

The prosecution requested for the 28-year-old student and Neo-Nazi hunter Lina E. eight years in prison. The three men, aged between 28 and 37, were sentenced to between two years and nine months and three years and nine months in prison. The defense criticized the procedure as a “political process” and demanded acquittals, as reported by the dpa news agency.

Antifa prepares for Day X: Police expect demonstrations and riots after the verdict is announced

In the left-wing scene and Antifa, demonstrations have already been called for Lina E. and her comrades-in-arms – for the day of the verdict and for next Saturday. Security authorities fear riots and want to be prepared with a large police force. In some cases, the right of assembly has already been restricted in Leipzig for the so-called “Day X”. According to the security authorities, the scene has been mobilizing for the demos for months – sometimes even across Europe.

Fight against left-wing extremism: Interior Minister Faeser announces crackdown

The federal and state governments are prepared. “The criminal proceedings against Lina E. and her three co-defendants have been well received in the violent left-wing extremist scene since the main accused were arrested in 2020,” said Faeser. The authorities are particularly focused on those who are at risk of violence and would intervene consistently if crimes were committed. The federal police would support the respective state police for this. According to Faeser, coordination will take place in the counter-terrorism and extremism center in the coming days.

Thuringia’s Interior Minister Georg Maier (SPD) warned against playing down the scene around Lina E. “You have to suspect a network behind it,” said the politician. Because a structure is recognizable. Two or three people were not enough to take action against the political opponents. The deeds were professionally prepared. (jkf/with material of dpa)