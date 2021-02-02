Moscow had to send Navalny behind bars in order not to be ridiculous. The Kremlin is displaying its monopoly on the use of force.

Short process: three and a half years imprisonment for Alexei Navalny for violating probation conditions from a trial in 2014. It will remain a secret of the Kremlin how the poisoned opposition politician, who was comatose in a Berlin sickbed, should have complied with this reporting obligation.

Whenever opponents of the regime stand before a court in Russia, it can be assumed that the judgments are already finished in the drawer. It was probably no different in the case of Navalny. The accompanying music before the trial was already too shrill for the state to issue a different verdict without completely exposing itself to ridicule.

After the two previous weekends of protest, an armada of security forces marched again on Tuesday to, in the truest sense of the word, enforce the state’s monopoly on the use of force. Western diplomats who had gone to court were only verbally attacked. The admission of Interior Ministry spokeswoman Marina Sakharova that the West had exposed itself and wanted to “contain” Russia followed the well-known narrative.

The political nobody Navalny is unimportant. Yes, so irrelevant that President Vladimir Putin preferred to dedicate himself to the winner of the “Teacher of the Year 2020” competition on this day. You just have to set priorities. Nawalny’s supporters will probably do the same. It is to be expected that many will continue to take their displeasure, which goes beyond the Nawalny cause, into the streets – knowing full well the risks involved.

And the EU? That is expected in the form of the external representative Josep Borrell at the end of the week in Moscow. The Kremlin wants to try to normalize relations with Brussels, which are completely unjustifiably frozen, it is said. Unjustified? Perhaps Mr. Borrell can do a little educational work.