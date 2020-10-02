In Hamburg, Omaima H., widow of IS terrorist Denis Cuspert, was sentenced to imprisonment. The German lived in the IS stronghold of Rakka.

HAMBURG dpa | The Hanseatic Higher Regional Court in Hamburg has sentenced the widow of IS fighter Denis Cuspert to three and a half years in prison. The 36-year-old is guilty of membership in a terrorist organization abroadsaid the chairman of the criminal senate, Norbert Sakuth, on Friday.

The German-Tunisian woman also violated her duty to bring up and care for her children, violated the War Weapons Control Act by owning a Kalashnikov assault rifle, and aided in the enslavement of a Yezidi girl.

Born in Hamburg At the beginning of 2015, Omaima A. followed her then husband to the area of ​​the Islamic State (IS) in Syria. She lived with her three children in the stronghold of the terrorist organization in Raqqa. After her husband’s death in spring 2015, she married his boyfriend Cuspert. The Berlin gangster rapper (“Deso Dogg”) joined IS in 2014 and was on the terrorist list in the USA. According to media reports, he was killed in an air strike in Syria in 2018.

The federal prosecutor’s office had demanded four years and ten months imprisonment for the accused. The defense attorney had spoken out in favor of a two-year suspended prison sentence. The verdict is not yet legally binding.