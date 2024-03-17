A legal guardian forged wills of people in need of help and ordered devices on their behalf. The Frankfurt regional court now ruled “shameless and unscrupulous”. It imposed a long prison sentence.

DThe defendant chose victims who needed special protection: people suffering from dementia and mentally ill people. The court will provide you with a legal guardian who will handle legal matters. For example, a lawyer from Bad Homburg. The Frankfurt court ruled on Friday that she was supposed to be a support and help for those in need, but instead she exploited their trust “shamelessly and unscrupulously”.

She is to be imprisoned for five and a half years, including for extensive acts of breach of trust, forgery of documents and fraud.

The chamber was convinced that the crimes proven in the trial were “just the tip of the iceberg,” said the presiding judge when announcing the verdict. The forty-three-year-old had been admitted to practice as a lawyer since 2012 and as a professional advisor since 2013. Most recently, she looked after more than 60 people. The woman confessed to some of the prosecution's initial 102 allegations, but not to others. The proven damage amounts to 35,000 euros.