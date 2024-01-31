DThe announced warning strike by security staff at German airports has begun. The night shift at Cologne/Bonn Airport went on strike on Wednesday evening, said the responsible Verdi union secretary Özay Tarim. “Participation in passenger screening is 100 percent.”

The industrial action should also start at midnight at other airports, such as in Frankfurt and Düsseldorf. In total, the strike planned until late Thursday evening (midnight) affects eleven major German airports.

Around three quarters of flight movements are canceled at Cologne/Bonn Airport. At Berlin, Hamburg and Stuttgart airports, all takeoffs planned for Thursday were canceled. According to estimates by the airport association ADV, around 1,100 flights nationwide are canceled or can only take off late. Around 200,000 passengers are affected.

Consequences of the collective bargaining conflict

Normal flight operations should not be possible again until Friday. Then the next Verdi warning strike is already planned – nationwide in local public transport.

For the flights that take place on Thursday despite the adverse conditions, travelers have to be prepared for long waiting times at security checks. In order to speed up the checks, you are asked to keep hand luggage to a minimum.

In the collective bargaining dispute, Verdi is demanding 2.80 euros more wages per hour, higher functional bonuses and overtime bonuses from the first hour of overtime. The new collective agreement should run for twelve months. The demands go too far for employers. Collective bargaining is scheduled to continue in Berlin on February 6th and 7th.