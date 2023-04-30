Grigiorossi in 10 from the 62nd minute and ever further from safety, the gialloblù catch the third from last place, but they miss the overtaking

A tie caught by the hair, which Verona needs to hook Spezia in fourth from last place. The Gialloblù had a bad time against a Cremonese who dominated the first half by going ahead with Okereke, while in the second half, after the expulsion of the newcomer Quagliata (elbowed Dawidowicz discovered by the Var), Hellas took the chair and found a tie with Verdi. Therefore, for the yellow-blues, no overtaking but only a link to Spezia: given how the game was going, Zaffaroni’s team could be satisfied. The refereeing of Doveri was contested by the hosts, above all for an intervention by Djuric on Buonaiuto in the recovery. Now, for Ballardini’s team, it’s getting even tougher.

The key — Cremonese on the field with a couple of new features: Aiwu behind on the right, while in front Ciofani (masked due to a nose injury that has been dragging on for some time) is preferred to Dessers. In Verona Djuric wins the ballot with Gaich for a starting shirt. Abildgaard and Tameze confirmed in midfield with Depaoli and Lazovic on either side who had decided the match with a brace in the first leg. This time Cremonese started like a rocket, finding the goal after nine minutes: Depaoli lost a bloody ball on the trocar, Okereke took advantage of it and centered and beat Montipò with his right foot. Verona, stunned by the uphill start, struggled to reach the opposing area: only Lazovic’s header and Magnani from distance created some concern for Carnesecchi in the first half. On the other hand, however, the hosts went close to doubling the lead with a header from Ciofani following a cross from Castagnetti, but Montipò was good at saving himself for a corner. See also Piqué's mother relives her worst anguish and asks for privacy on the Shakira issue

reaction — In the second half, Verona raises the center of gravity and tries to push above all on the wingers: Braaf’s entry on the left gives new life to the Gialloblù. Which in the 62nd minute benefit from the expulsion of Quagliata (elbowing Dawidowicz) signaled to the uncertain Duties by the Var. Zaffaroni’s team at that point takes courage, while the Cremonese disunites. First Carnesecchi saves on Braaf, then the grey-red goalkeeper can do nothing on Verdi’s shot which, after touching the ground, takes a mocking trajectory. In the final there are several reversals in the face with Dessers who came close to the winning goal (well done Mantipò) in the 87th minute. Then there is only time for the grey-red protests for Djuric’s intervention on Buonaiuto in the recovery. Doveri lets it go and only Spezia smiles.

April 30, 2023 (change April 30, 2023 | 17:13)

