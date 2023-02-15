DThe Verdi union extends the collective bargaining dispute in the public sector to several airports. This Friday, the airports in Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Stuttgart, Dortmund, Hanover and Bremen are to be paralyzed all day, as the union announced on Wednesday night. The employees of the operating companies are often paid according to the collective agreements of the municipalities. Passengers must be prepared for delays and flight cancellations.

With the now continued warning strikes, the employees want to give emphasis to their demands in the ongoing collective bargaining dispute between the federal and local governments. Further warning strikes have been announced in Hesse, Baden-Württemberg and North Rhine-Westphalia, among others, before the second round of collective bargaining on February 22nd and 23rd.

Verdi demands 10.5 percent

In the ongoing collective bargaining negotiations, Verdi and the civil servants’ association dbb are demanding 10.5 percent more income, but at least 500 euros more for the approximately 2.5 million employees in the federal and local public sector. The term of the new collective agreement is to be twelve months. The employers have so far rejected the claims.

In January, Verdi had already struck at the airports in Berlin and Düsseldorf in two other collective bargaining disputes. In the NRW capital it was about a new contract with the ground handler Aviapartner, in Berlin the employees of the operating company, the ground handling services and the aviation security controllers went on strike. An agreement was reached in Berlin after the warning strike.







Aviation workers with the power to strike

Air traffic is extremely prone to strikes because of the fragmented service providers, because many small, safety-relevant groups are powerful enough to bring operations to a standstill. Basically, the strike by the airport fire brigade is enough to shut down the entire operation.

In the past, for example, the forces at passenger control, the pilots, technicians, flight attendants, apron controllers or the ground staff have gone on strike. They are partly represented by divisional unions. Among other things, Verdi has access to the flight infrastructure via the public service collective agreement at issue here, according to which many employees of the airport companies are paid.

The last major warning strike with similar consequences was several years ago: In April 2018, hundreds of flights across Germany had to be canceled because collective bargaining for municipal and federal employees was not progressing. In eight federal states, tens of thousands of employees went down their work during a warning strike. In addition to airports, urban transport, daycare centers, clinics, administrations and indoor swimming pools were also affected in many places.