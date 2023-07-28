Verdi, Eleonora Evi: “I wanted, in no uncertain terms, to transfer to my co-spokeswoman the difficulty of so many members and executives that I make my own”





Faded greens. The frond against is born Angelo Bonelli, co-spokesman of the Greens who forged an electoral and then political alliance with Nicola Fratoianni, leader of the Italian Left. The other co-spokeswoman, Eleanor Eveof the environmentalist party, in Italy always Cinderella compared to the excellent results in many European countries, has released a very harsh statement which, in fact, tears the party apart.

“In recent days I had a discussion with my co-spokesperson Angelo Bonelli, I explained to him the difficulties that Green Europe encounters on a political and organizational level, often the cause of mortification of aspirations and ambitions both of the local management group, not involved as it would like in the life of the party, and of many who, despite having a great sensitivity on “green” issues, are unable to feel represented by our political subject”, affirms the honorable Evi.

“I wanted, in no uncertain terms, to transfer to my co-spokesperson the difficulty of so many members and managers that I make my own. To face so many critical issues in the light of the sun. We are the party of transparency in political life as in that administrativeheirs of the “laughing sun”.

And again: “I think, frankly, the time has come to follow up on that construction process started in July 2021 and make Green Europe a real European, modern, democratic, rooted party and which can be a reference for all ecologists Italians, but above all a “shrub” center of the Italian center-left, of a coalition that challenges the Italian and European right, which shows us every day that it has nothing to say about the future of the country and the planet. A shrub is not a casual definition, democratic culture must be cultivated and protected, especially in local administrations, in the local government of Italy where great local and global challenges await us. From the quality of life to the quality of work, ecologists always have a sustainable proposal”. In essence, the accusation against Bonelli is that of a lack of democracy in the Greens and of centralizing and claiming all decisions to themselves.

