FRANKFURT / BERLIN / ESSEN (dpa-AFX) – Customers of Deutsche Bank (Deutsche Bank) may have to prepare for longer waiting times for telephone inquiries this Thursday and Friday. The Verdi union has called on the call center workers in Berlin and Essen to go on a warning strike for both days.

Verdi had already called for temporary work stoppages in September in order to increase the pressure in the collective bargaining negotiations that have been ongoing since July for the approximately 650 employees of Deutsche Bank Direkt GmbH at the two locations.

“Even after three rounds of negotiations, the employers’ side has not submitted a conclusive offer,” said Roman Eberle, who leads the union’s collective bargaining, according to a statement on Wednesday. “That is why we are now intensifying the strikes.” A strike rally is to take place in Essen on Thursday (9.30 a.m.).

According to the union, the employer side has so far offered a two-step wage increase of 1.3 or 1.5 percent with seven zero months. Verdi calls for a 6 percent pay increase, but at least 150 euros. In addition, the union wants to enforce a choice between money and free time and the introduction of a 13th month salary.

The collective wage agreement expired at the end of March, but due to the corona pandemic, the start of collective bargaining was delayed until the summer. In addition to telephone customer service, the tasks of DB Direkt also include direct sales of selected bank products from Deutsche Bank./tos/DP/he