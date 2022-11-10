Home page politics

Still heavily discussed: The citizen’s income is to be voted on Thursday. © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

The planned citizen’s income is heavily discussed. Some see it as an improvement on Hartz IV, while others have already declared the initiative a failure. Now the Verdi boss speaks up.

Berlin – Before the vote in the Bundestag, Verdi boss Frank Werneke denounced the Union’s course in the discussion about the planned citizens’ income.

“The Union’s blockade of citizen income is irresponsible,” said Werneke of the “Stuttgarter Zeitung” and the “Stuttgarter Nachrichten”. The Union distinguishes itself at the expense of hundreds of thousands of people in need. “In fact, the new citizen’s income contains necessary improvements that are good for people and also improve the chances of integration into the labor market.” It is good, for example, that professional training should be improved and the long-term unemployed should be given the opportunity to catch up on training.

vote on Thursday

The Bundestag votes this Thursday on the planned citizens’ allowance. SPD, Greens and FDP are expected to pass the law with their majority – against resistance from the opposition. The Union, on whose approval the traffic light later depends in the Bundesrat for a final adoption of the citizen’s income, has repeatedly criticized the planned change away from the previous Hartz IV system in recent weeks and is threatening a blockade in the state chamber. From the point of view of the CDU and CSU, the citizen’s income reduces, among other things, the motivation to accept a job.

The socio-political spokesman for the SPD parliamentary group, Martin Rosemann, was confident in the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” that a compromise would be reached with the federal states in the mediation committee. All of the Union’s arguments against the citizen’s income were devoid of “any facts”. “But we are ready to talk,” he added. “A compromise is possible. We made suggestions, now it’s the Union’s turn.”

Caritas President Eva Maria Welskop-Deffaa warned in the newspapers of the Funke media group: “I urgently call on those responsible in politics not to carry out their political dissent about parts of the basic income reform on the backs of the poorest.” dpa