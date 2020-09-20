The second round of collective bargaining in the public sector fails. The Verdi union reacts and announces warning strikes, which should start soon.

The second round of Collective bargaining in the Civil Service end without result.

in the end without result. Verdi boss Frank Werneke attacks the Employer side sharp.

attacks the sharp. The labor union also announces Warning strikes on.

Potsdam – Im Civil Service it will be from next week Warning strikes give. As the Verdi Union announced on Sunday, these are to begin on Tuesday, September 22nd and will initially be carried out regionally.

In the second round of wages could employer and Unions fail to bring their negotiations to a conclusion. Both parties had already entered this with widely differing expectations. Verdi had previously called for strikes in the postal sector.

According to Verdi, it is still open in which places and in which sectors the strike will take place. According to the union, this will only be decided at the beginning of the week. Meanwhile that leaked out, too parents from daycareChildren have to adjust to warning strikes. However, the educators would of the Daycare centers probably not to lay down their work for more than a day or two, as these are only warning strikes.

Collective bargaining failed: Verdi boss Werneke calls employer behavior “scandalous”

“The public employers walled themselves in for two rounds. There was no sign of respect or appreciation for the employees. This means that warning strikes are inevitable ”, criticized the Verdi chairman Frank Werneke on the Sunday after the two days negotiations in Potsdam the opposite side.

The conversations were about wages of around 2.3 million public sector employees in the federal and local governments. Werneke was disappointed with the unsuccessful outcome of the negotiations.

“It is particularly scandalous that the east-west alignment of working hours will not be realized until 2025, as well as the desired duration of the Collective agreement until the year 2023 ”, the Verdi boss is quoted in a statement from the union. “Employers are exacerbating the conflict. The answer will now come from the factories. “

No agreement in the collective bargaining dispute: next round of negotiations at the end of October

The union strives for that Employees of the public service of Federation and municipalities 4.8 percent more salary, in any case an increase of 150 euros per month for a term of twelve months. In addition, Verdi wants to increase the training allowances and internship payments by 100 euros per month.

Other goals are the East-West alignment of the working hours and also a relief for the employees. The focus should be on healthcare and nursing. Meanwhile, there is one for October 22nd and 23rd third round of collective bargaining scheduled to take place again in Potsdam. (kh)