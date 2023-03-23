DThe Verdi services union and the railway and transport union (EVG) want to paralyze traffic in Germany with a day-long strike on Monday. The EVG said on Thursday that it was calling on the approximately 230,000 employees of all railway and transport companies in which negotiations are currently taking place to go on a nationwide warning strike on March 27th. The walkouts were set to begin at midnight on Monday morning. Verdi announced that it would strike airports and public facilities in several federal states, among other things. “There will be severe delays throughout Germany, including the transport services in all the areas mentioned coming to a standstill,” it said.

From local transport to the airport: who is affected

The long-distance, regional and S-Bahn transport of Deutsche Bahn and other railway companies are affected by the unprecedented warning strike. Verdi is also calling for walkouts at all commercial airports except Berlin and in local public transport in the federal states of Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, Baden-Württemberg, Saxony, Lower Saxony, Rhineland-Palatinate and Bavaria. The highway company is also said to be on strike, as is the water and shipping administration.

According to the EVG, the railway companies Transdev, AKN, Osthannoversche Eisenbahnen, erixx, vlexx, eurobahn and Die Länderbahn are affected on the rails in addition to Deutsche Bahn. “The all-day strike usually begins on the night of March 26/27 at midnight and ends at midnight,” both unions said.

Elbtunnel and other tunnels closed on Monday

Street tunnels are also to be struck on Monday. “We will take a look at certain tunnels,” said Verdi Vice President Christine Behle on Thursday in Berlin. At first, Verdi could not say specifically which tunnels were affected. However, certain tunnels would be closed, “through which you then actually do not drive can, for example the “Elbtunnel” in Hamburg.







The chairman of the railway and transport union (EVG), Martin Burkert, has recommended travelers to get to their destination as early as possible on Sunday before the warning strikes announced for next Monday. “Because there can definitely be shifts that go into Monday from Sunday evening,” he said on Thursday when announcing the joint industrial action with the Verdi union in Berlin. “This strike day will have a massive impact,” he pointed out.

Verdi wants to increase the pressure

According to the unions, the warning strikes at airports affect negotiations for public sector employees on the one hand, local negotiations for ground handling employees on the other and nationwide negotiations for aviation security employees on the other.

With the actions, Verdi is increasing the pressure for the third round of negotiations with the federal and local governments, which begins on Monday. Together with the civil servants’ association dbb, the union for the public sector is demanding 10.5 percent and at least 500 euros more wages. The employers submitted an offer in the second round of negotiations at the end of February. Among other things, it includes a pay increase of five percent in two steps and one-off payments totaling 2,500 euros.

At the end of February, EVG began negotiations with Deutsche Bahn and around 50 other railway companies. The union had rejected an initial offer from Deutsche Bahn last week. She demands at least 650 euros more wages. In the case of higher wages, she is aiming for an increase of twelve percent with a term of the collective agreement of twelve months. Among other things, Deutsche Bahn had offered to raise the wages of the approximately 180,000 employees affected by a total of 5 percent in two steps and several one-off payments totaling 2,500 euros.







Local and long-distance transport as well as airports all over Germany were struck more than 30 years ago in the course of a strike that lasted several weeks. During this tough industrial dispute in the public service in the spring of 1992, several hundred thousand employees temporarily stopped working. However, this was a regular industrial action, not a warning strike.