The Green Equo-Mas Lorca coalition filed a formal claim this Sunday with the Zone Electoral Board after detecting that there were missing ballots for its candidacy in three polling stations in the city.

The candidate for mayor, José Fernández-Rufete, said that this circumstance occurred at the San José school, in the Las Alamedas area, where there were no ballots from his party, neither for the municipal nor for the regional ones.

The formation filed a claim with the presidency of the polling station and with the electoral board and detected the same situation in the Sagrado Corazón polling stations, in the San Diego neighborhood, and in the civic center of the San Cristóbal neighborhood.

In those cases, the missing ballots were the salmon-colored ones corresponding to the regional candidacy.