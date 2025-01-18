Verdeliss, the popular influencer with more than a million and a half followers, has gone viral after one of his latest photographs has caught attention many users. As part of his profession, it is usually common for him to share a large number of images of his daily life, but on this occasion it seems that a mistake has played a trick on him.

And Estefanía Unzu -her real name- has shared a series of photos on the occasion of the birthday of her third daughter, Laia, who has already turned 15 years old. “Happy fifteen my daughter… you are very cool. PS: you will always be my Irati, which Piglet asked for his birthday,” the content creator dedicates to him in the text that accompanies the images.

These are normal snapshots, of various moments with his daughter, but one of them has drawn special attention after One of Verdeliss’s hands has six fingers.. Furthermore, this publication, unlike what happens with practically all of the rest of his posts, does not allow comments.

These two details have gone viral on X, formerly Twitter, where several accounts have shared the image. “Why does he have six fingers?” comments a user. “I can’t figure it out,” says another. “Are you growing fingers for each child or something?” another user also comments. Some messages that, in a humorous way, relate the fingers of his hand with his long descendants.

After the commotion generated, Verdeliss herself finally wanted to explain what happened through her Instagram stories, where she told why she has one more finger in the photograph. “When you ask Lightroom’s AI to remove people from you and in return it adds fingers! Keep calm, I’m not a reptilian,” she ended up commenting with humor.