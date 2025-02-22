Estefanía Unzu Ripoll, better known as Verdeliss has achieved this Saturday what he longed for: the record of Spain in 100 kilometers. The athlete e influencer He has broken the record of Spain of the distance by completing the Australian championship in 7h47: 46.

The Navarra has conquered this sports milestone just a couple of weeks after having managed not only to complete the World Challenge .

More information, shortly.