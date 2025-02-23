The athlete e influencer Estefanía Unzu Ripoll, better known as Verdeliss, He surprised this Saturday beating the record of Spain of the 100 kilometersone of his most desired goals in his adventure in athletics at 39. He got it when completing the Australian championship in 7h47: 46.

Hours after achieving its goal, the Navarra spoke this Sunday in her social networks to celebrate her achievement. “Absolute Spain record in 100k! Yes friends … I’m Recongwoman !!! Best brand of all time in the distance !!! With a 7:47:46 chrono, I have broken the previous record for almost 5 minutes!!! “Verdeliss said.

The Navarra had a thorn stuck and preferred to face it in silence, also in the face of its followers, who assured that it owes them “many explanations”: “I have them in the bedroom, a word that I will share all these days. But Basically I didn’t want to add pressures, it was my ‘move’, A pending issue between 100k and I, hehe. “

“I want to cry with emotion … To think that my name will appear forever as the history of Spanish athletics. Because yes, for the doubts, a totally official career: I participated in the Australian National Championship of 100K, held on February 22 in Canberra, “added the Spanish athlete.

The content creator already tried to beat this record last summer in Santander. However, although he won with a time of 8 hours and 10 minutes, He failed to overcome Mireia Sosa Pérez’s markwith 7h52: April 21, 2023.





In addition, on the way to conquering this record, Verdeliss reached kilometer 30 of the race in 2h10: 05, thereby getting The first broker with less than 50 yearsthird classified of distance, including male participants.