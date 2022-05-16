SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Verde Agritech announced on Monday that it will invest 275 million reais to build, from 2023, the third chlorine-free potash production unit in Brazil, as raw material prices fertilizers are on the rise.

With the new plant, the company will be able to produce up to 16.4% of the national demand for potash in 2024, Verde said in a statement on Monday.

The company has invested over half a billion reais in recent years to produce chlorine-free potassium in Minas Gerais.

“Plant 3 capex is expected to be covered by cumulative cash flow generated from sales through the second quarter of 2023, with no need for equity or debt financing,” the company said of the source of the funding.

The Brazilian company announced earlier this month new potash production targets that indicate that the company could more than double volumes in 2022 compared to last year, and then double extraction again in 2023.

The document published this Monday does not mention the guidance.

The company, which ended 2021 with production of around 400,000 tonnes, previously forecast 1 million tonnes for 2022, up 300,000 tonnes compared to guidance at the beginning of the year. For 2023, it would be 2 million tons.

The Verde project includes other investment phases, which could reach 60% of all potash that Brazil needs, the company added.

Currently, more than 96% of the potassium chloride (KCL) used in Brazilian crops comes from abroad, mainly Canada, Russia and Belarus, but the war in Ukraine has raised prices in the face of supply concerns.

“The risk of dependence on imported products and the search for more sustainable sources for food production have made Brazilian farmers look for safer and financially viable alternatives to guarantee production”, noted Verde Agritech founder Cristiano Veloso.

Verde’s fertilizer, in addition to potassium, also has other nutrients in its composition.

Because it is produced in Brazil, the product placed on the farm costs 10% less than KCL, the company said.

Unlike the imported product, the potassium produced by the company in São Gotardo and Matutina, in the interior of Minas Gerais, is chlorine-free, which contributes to improving the soil microbiota. But it also has a lower concentration of potassium than KCL.

Currently, more than one million hectares are fertilized by the product of Verde Agritech, by more than 5 thousand farmers.

(By Roberto Samora)