Paris, France.- Olympic medalist Marco Verde and the ondine Nuria Diosdado were the standard-bearers of the Mexican Delegation at the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games held at the Stade de France.

The Mexican delegation competed with more than 100 athletes and at the end of the event, boxing, artistic swimming, cycling, athletics, diving and pentathlon were some of the disciplines that remained at the close of the Olympic event.

The Mexican boxer earned his place after having fought for the Gold medal, and finally he won the Silver, a medal he contested at the legendary Roland Garros. And the Mexican undine Nuria Diosdado returned with the team to an Olympic event after 28 years and Paris could have been her last Olympic Games.

Diosdado posted a photo on his social media with Marco Verde, the double Olympic medalist Alejandra Orozco and the world runner-up and fourth place Olympic winner Emiliano Hernández, the last two were the flag bearers of the Mexican delegation at the opening ceremony.

The Stade de France is the venue where the Olympic Games will close after more than 17 days of competition and where 10,500 athletes competed.

Mexico finished 65th in the medal table with 3 silver medals and 2 bronze medals. The silver medals went to Prisca Awiti, Ósmar Olvera and Juan Celaya in judo, and to Marco Verde in diving and boxing. The bronze medals went to the women’s archery team and the individual trampoline medal to Ósmar Olvera.

@YGayossoCANCHA