Eighty -two minutes lasted the last official game of Fernando Verdasco, in the quarterfinals of the Doha Double Tournament, in the company of Serbian Novak Djokovic, who hugged the Spanish and which he applauded from the bottom of the track while thanking The same support and recognition of the Qatari spectators.

It was the end to a tour on the tracks that went beyond two decades. One more than a generation of dream of Spanish tennis. One of the last, or the last one, of the survivors of a litter led by Rafael Nadal, Feliciano López, David Ferrer, Tommy Robredo, Nicolás Almagro, who followed the Juan Carlos Ferrero, Carlos Moya, Sergi Bruguera .. and so many others that have been part of one and another continued stage that have kept Spanish tennis at the heights of the great tournaments.

No one better than Novak Djokovic to share the latest Verdasco rackets that did not compete since 2023. Section of the high competition for a long time had intended Madrid’s 41 years of officially closing his profession. It had not competed in circuit tournaments for a long time. It had been seen in minor events, of Challenger category, such as Seville in 2023, the last one who played.

Before, it was usual in the classification rounds to look for a space in the main paintings. The Count of Godó of 2023 was his most recent presence in an individual ATP event.





Read too

Drafting

In 2009 he fell into the semifinals of the Australian Open after an epic duel with Nadal

Verdasco got, in the company of the winner of 24 Grand Slam to overcome the first round of the Doha double box. They won the Russian Karen Khachanov and Uzbeko Alexander Bublik but could not against a superior duet, the one formed by the Finn Harri Heliovaara and the British Henry Patten, second favorite and current Wimbledon champions and the Australian Open, who won 7-5 and 6-4, and officially certified the withdrawal of professional tennis from the Madrid

Fernando Verdasco who closes his presence on the tracks with seven individual and eight double titles with David Marrero, including a Masters trophy in this modality, some masters, some ATP finals, became a seventh player in the world.

He also played an individual teachers tournament in 2009, when he reached the seventh place of singles ranking. He lived dream moments, with dramatic dyes. He touched the glory in that semifinal of the Australian Open that he lost in five sets against Rafael Nadal in an epic, dramatic duel, which lasted more than five hours. And he was quarterfinalist in the United States and Wimbledon.





However, Verdasco will also be remembered as an outstanding tennis player from the Davis Cup. Together with Nadal, Feliciano and Ferrer, he was an active, decisive part, of three Cups Davis, 2008, 2009 and 2011. Decisive, especially, in that final in Mar del Plata, before Argentina, when he won the point that gave the success to Spain in The clash against Jose Acasuso.

Twenty -four years in the elite of tennis, he has left in Doha. Although his desire was to hang the racket in Spain he did not find a way to say goodbye neither in Madrid nor in Barcelona, ​​as was his desire. He lives in the Catarí capital and his last game in an ATP tournament was in June 2023, in the Mallorca tournament, about grass.

His goodbye was on one of the annexed tracks of the Doha enclosure. With stands alone on a side. The Madrid crashed with the left on the network. He smiled, hugged Adjokovic, greeted his rivals and the judge and from the center of the court he said goodbye to the stands, the fans and heaven.