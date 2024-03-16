Extortion: two police arrests in Vercelli

The policemen of the flying squad of the Vercelli Police Headquarters arrested, in flagrante delicto, two citizens of Moroccan nationality, aged 41 and 23 years old with judicial and police records, accused of extortion. A girl had reported to the police that she was the victim of an extortion attempt by two men who demanded the payment of 200 euros in exchange for the return of a gold necklace stolen from her days earlier.

The woman reported that in reality the theft consisted of the undue retention of the necklace, which she had pledged for a debt linked to the purchase of narcotic substances. Despite the disproportionate request compared to the commercial value of the object, the woman had agreed to pay what was requested in order to get the jewel back, a memory of her mother who passed away a few months earlier, but the continuous pressure of the two and the continuous increase in the price compared to the 200 euros originally requested had led her to ask the State Police for help.

On the indication of the investigators, the woman pretended to accept the blackmail of the so-called “return horse” by setting up a meeting near the Vercelli train station, while the police officers stood in wait for the exchange. About thirty minutes after the time established for the meeting, the victim was approached by a young man who, after a brief exchange, asked her to pay the agreed amount. As soon as he came into possession of the money, around 400 euros, the man was immediately stopped by the police while his accomplice was found a few minutes later in the house that the two shared on the immediate outskirts of the city. He was in possession of the stolen necklace.

During the subsequent house search, around 55 grams of hashish and cocaine were found among the arrested persons, as well as material useful for splitting, packaging and weighing, which is why the two were also reported for possession for the purpose of dealing of narcotic substance. At the end of the formal proceedings, the two foreigners were associated with the local prison where they are still confined after the validation of the arrest.