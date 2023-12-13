Vercelli, abused his partner's daughter: “I'll make you end up like Giulia Cecchettin”. 65-year-old arrested

The State Police of Vercelli executed against a sixty-five years old Italian the precautionary measure in prisonordered by the investigating judge, at the request of the local Public Prosecutor's Office, for mistreatment in the family following the complaint from the partner's daughter who he told the policemen of the police station's flying squad about being abused from the age of 12, first with small attentions, then with increasingly violent acts, which over time became everyday life. The young woman's intolerance, however, did not go unnoticed by the man who, no longer managing to obtain what was previously granted to him without any resistance, threw a fit of rage several times. hitting violently there woman until he threatened to make her do it end of Giulia Cecchettin.



Based on the seriousness of the previous conduct, the psychological violence and the threats made towards the girl, the investigators, coordinated by the Deputy Prosecutor Paternò, carried out the precautionary measure against the man by associating him with the local prison.

