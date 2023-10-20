Concorsopoli in Verbania, this is what the PD mayor Marchionni is accused of

The storm breaks out in the municipality of Verbania for a complaint presented by a public manager against the mayor of the Democratic Party (in her second term) Silvia Marchionni. The first citizen of the Democrats is accused of managing some public competitions. According to complaint viewed by Il Fatto Quotidiano, the mayor would have pressured on Antonella Mollia for let one of “his” candidates win to the detriment of the one that came first in the ranking. This is why the manager considers herself victim of mobbing and several other crimes, including “threats, persecutory acts, defamation, personal injury, private violence, attempted undue inducement, attempted extortion”. Contacted by Il Fatto, Marchionni reports that she learned of the existence of the complaint at that moment, reserving her rights “any legal protection” and saying he was “unavailable” to answer questions on the merits of the question.

The mayor – according to the accusation – asked Mollia to “find a solution”but she replied that there were no solutions because the competition had taken place regularly and the result was in conformity with the evaluations correctly expressed by the examining commission”. After some time in which the two did not speak to each other – continues Il Fatto – the manager managed to have a conversation with the mayor and, – according to the complaint – when he asks her if the reason for her ostracism was in the “refusal to pilot the competition“, the mayor exclaims that another candidate should have won and Mollia “hadn’t found any solution”. What kind of solution? According to the complaint, the PD representative “remembered the hypotheses he had already suggested” to the general secretary: “In addition to the solution of cancel the competitionthe possibility of hire the winner and then send her away after two months by not making them pass the probationary period.”

