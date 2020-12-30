“A plateau for about three weeks, with 15,000 contaminations per day. The goal was 5,000.This is how Olivier Véran summed up the epidemic situation in France, Tuesday, December 29, after a health defense council. At the same time, the end of the year celebrations raise fears of a rise in the number of contaminations not yet measured. Guest of the 20 hours of France 2, the Minister of Health insisted on a “pressure [qui] remains high in the country“, Where several hundred people die from Covid-19 every day. According to official figures, 384 have died from the virus in the past 24 hours.

An advanced curfew at 6 p.m. in some territories

While, interviewed in the Journal du dimanche, Olivier Véran announced on December 27 that a third confinement was not excluded, it is quite the opposite that he affirmed on the set of the newspaper of France 2. “What we rule out is the idea of ​​confinement“, He said before announcing the content of new health measures that could come into force to slow the progression of the epidemic. “An extension of the curfew which will start at 6 p.m. in all the territories in which it will prove necessary, departments, metropolitan areas, in which the incidence rate is above the maximum alert thresholdIs envisaged according to Olivier Véran. The regions of the eastern half of France are currently the most affected. This new measure would take effect at the end of the end-of-year holiday season, from January 2.

The modalities for applying the restrictions would be discussed at the local level, “in consultation with elected officials, prefects and regional health agencies», Specified the Minister of Health. The voices of local elected officials wishing to take part in discussions on local restrictive measures have been heard since last week. Olivier Véran also wanted to come back to the strengthening of the testing systems practiced on French territory, which partly explains the increase in the number of positive diagnoses. “With over 3.5 million tests, we are the country in Europe that has tested the most», Welcomed the Minister. As for the relaxations expected by the world of culture, which were to see the light of day on January 7, they risk being strongly compromised: “We are waiting to see the Christmas effect and the New Year effect. We will not be able to remove all the constraints.“

The vaccination campaign continues

Under fire from critics who denounce a too slow vaccination campaign in France, Olivier Véran announced that the vaccine will be made available by the end of January for “health professionals aged 50 and over or who suffer from diseases that expose them to serious risks“. “Then will come the time of the general population“, he added. Since Sunday, less than a hundred people have been vaccinated. The goal is to reach a million by February. Also in a logic of defense of the vaccine strategy, Olivier Véran specified that the objectives of the French campaign are the same as in Germany, in proportion to its population, and that the time to vaccinate is a “pledge of confidence»For French patients.