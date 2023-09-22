VeraLab, offers from private equity funds are arriving for the cosmetics company of the Cinica Beautician

VeraLab look for a partner. The cosmetics company founded by Cristina Fogazziamong the most promising in Italy and Europe, would be courted by Peninsula Capital, interested in a significant minority of the company. This is revealed by the Sun 24 Hours.

The goal of VeraLab would be to consolidate its presence on the market and thus lay the foundations for further growth. Despite Peninsula Capital could be the favorite based on the long experience in the cosmetics sector with a giant like Kikoit will only be at the end of the month that we will be able to understand more about the potential partners of the company born from a blog.

However, it’s been a few months now VeraLab is looking for a financial partner. The dossier, called, as he writes the sun, Peggy Projectwas sent by the advisor Rothschild to various private equity companies possibly interested in the operation before the summer. All that remains is to wait.

