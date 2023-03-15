After the former deputy Alexis Sanchez out murdered next to his son 11-year-old during an armed attack in the municipality of Tezonapa, Veracruz; Amelia Garcia, mother of the deceased, passed away because of a Fulminant infarction while he was in the funeral from both.

The women began to feel bad inside the mortuarywhen her acquaintances came to offer their condolences, for which they decided to take her to the Covadonga Sanatorium located near the place where they were, however, when Amelia arrived, she no longer reacted, so they confirmed her death.

About him armed attack to the former local deputy and to his family, authorities reported that they were returning from celebrating the 50th anniversary of a spare parts company that they owned, but when they left, they began to be chased by a vehicle that was shooting at the deceased’s truck, for which, already injured, he collided against a vehicle.

From the interior of the truck the bodies of the former deputy and his son 11-year-old, as well as that of his wife, who was transferred to a hospital in the area, where her condition is reported as serious, while the criminals fled.