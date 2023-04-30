The chancellor, Marcelo Ebrard He was visiting this Saturday in Xalapa, Veracruz, where he visited students, businessmen, chamber leaders and social leaders.

The holder of the Secretary of Foreign Relationshighlighted the advances in infrastructure made in Veracruz during the current administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which, together with the phenomenon of relocation of companies from Asia, “allows Veracruz to be one of the entities in the country with the greatest capacity to attract investment abroad in the short term,” he said.

He indicated that for the moment they are 16 foreign companies those who are interested in investing and establishing themselves in the state of Veracruz.

He also presented his book titled ”El camino de México” at the Municipal Auditorium of Art and Culture (IMAC). During his arrival at the auditorium, Ebrard Casaubón highlighted that This year Veracruz will have the most important foreign investment in its history and that he would personally inform Governor Cuitláhuac García about foreign companies seeking to invest in this state.

”Veracruz is one of the most important states both by number and culturally as well, Xalapa in particular, is one of the most distinguished cities in the American continent so I come with great pleasure”

The presentation of the book was attended by: politicians, academics, intellectuals and people related to Ebrard. The ex-rectors of the UV, Víctor Arredondo and Sara Ladrón de Guevara, were present.

Marcelo Ebrard closed its activities this Saturday with a working meeting with the governor of Veracruz, Cuitláhuac García, who was endorsed by the best will of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support the development and international links of the entity.

”It’s a state that if Mexico needs to get ahead, it needs to include Veracruz, if Veracruz doesn’t succeed, neither does Mexico. These investments have not been seen for many years and we are going to continue working,” the head of Foreign Relations of Mexico said in an interview,” said the foreign minister.