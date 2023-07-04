Tuesday, July 4, 2023, 00:40



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures, María González Veracruz, announced yesterday that the “first immediate task is to promote and create” that research groups from the University of Murcia (UMU) form part of PERTEchip, the Strategic Project for Microelectronics and Semiconductors, which aims to strengthen the design and production capacities of the microelectronics and semiconductors industry in Spain from a comprehensive perspective and promote national strategic autonomy. She announced it after her meeting with the rector, José Luján, who lamented the “permanent situation of economic hardship in which the Spanish university lives in general”, and highlighted the need for a new Pluriannual Plan for the public universities of the Region.

González Veracruz highlighted that what Spain is experiencing is “a modernity revolution, which we are achieving with the ‘Next Generation’ funds”, after which he highlighted the key role that the UMU plays in this regard. The Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures recalled the approved aid in R&D in 5G and 6G and the pioneer project at the UMU led by Professor Antonio Skarmeta with “more than 750,000 euros, to which is added the line of cybersecurity of 3.4 million; The sum in this area alone is more than 6 million euros.