Isabel Zamudio

Veracruz / 06.21.2021 10:51:18

The city of Veracruz fell back to a red epidemiological traffic light in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, therefore, the capacity in the churches of the port was reduced to 25 percent.

However, the Veracruz city council has not determined no provision to reduce mobility or high concentrations of people.

Beaches, spas, tourist attraction centers and businesses of all kinds will continue to operate normally, requiring their customers wearing a mask and measuring its temperature.

On the weekend, the beaches and restaurants of the port recorded great attendance by Father’s Day celebrations. Only the cemeteries were closed, but the productive sector operated normally.

The Catholic Church determined to reduce the capacity again to only 25 percent of capacity. The bishop of the Catholic diocese of Veracruz, Carlos Briseño Arch, indicated that the measure was applied since yesterday.

The bishop indicated that he will try to protect the Catholic community from the contagion of coronavirus, in addition, dfor the time being avoided the total closure of the Catholic precincts.

ROA