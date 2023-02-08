Sweet “N” was located in the municipality of Platón Sánchez in Veracruz, after it was reported as disappeared by family and friends in Tantoyuca, after not knowing his whereabouts for three days.

The complaint of the disappearance was presented before the Attorney General of the State of Veracruz, for which reason the searchIn addition, the report on social networks of his schoolmates.

The authorities reported that the young was walking in the town “Remanso”, without providing more details about his location and state of health.

Immediately, the young was transferred to the Ministerial Police and the State Attorney’s Office to render a statement on the reason for the disappearance and details about whether he had been the victim of any crime.

later the young located met with his relatives who until now have not provided statements on the reason for his disappearance.