This Tuesday, January 3, in the state of Veracruz, various important events occurred, among which the seizure of vehicles with reports of theft stand out.

Also on this day, Civil Protection warned about the effects that the entry of the new Cold Front will generate in the entity.

On the other hand, the government reported that in 2023 it plans to support 25 projects for Environmental Promotion 2022.

SSP recovers stolen vehicles in Veracruz

Veracruz.- Six vehicles were recovered by elements of the Department of Public Security of the state of Veracruz, as part of the actions carried out in the entity to prevent crimes.

According to reports by local media, the cars that had reports of theft were located in the municipalities of Medellín, Fortín and National Bridge.

In the first action, carried out in the port of Veracruz, the security elements confiscated a Nissan Tsuru car and a Chevrolet.

In the other action carried out in Medellín, the police located a Reightliner truck and a tank car. While in Fortín, Xalapa and Puente Grande, a Nissan car was secured, a Volkswagen an Italika motorcycle.

Civil Protection issues notice by Cold Front

The Civil Protection Secretariat issued a special notice on Tuesday to warn residents about the effects that the entry of the New Cold Front Number 21 will generate.

According to the agency, the arrival of this meteorological phenomenon will generate strong winds with gusts of 45 to 65 kilometers per hour, which will begin to be felt as of Wednesday, January 4.

For this fact, authorities have called for special attention to announcements and updates on the weather in Veracruz.

Government will support 25 Projects for Environmental Promotion 2022

The State Government announced the 25 Projects for Environmental Promotion 2022, by the Ministry of the Environment (SEDEMA) that promotes the preservation, conservation and restoration of the ecosystem with activities in favor of rural development and the execution of practices sustainable.

Jointly, Governor Cuitláhuac García Jiménez and the head of SEDEMA, Juan Carlos Bautista Contreras highlighted the viability of the proposals made by technological education institutions in the face of scientific and academic support; the governor stressed that he will oversee some of the chosen schemes and the correct application of resources.

Contreras Bautista, highlighted that the call received 223 projects, which he described as a historic response, however, only 127 met the requirements, hence the selection of 25 for their relevance and contribution, which will have a bag of 10 million dollars. pesos.

The director of Social Liaison and Environmental Culture, Brenda Joan Soto, explained that the Sustainable Production of Tegogolos of COBAEV 16 was one of the most important and will have financing of almost 500 thousand pesos.