This Monday in the state of Veracruz there were various events of impact, among which is the attack on union members in Sayula.

On this day, authorities also announced the death of a minor under 11 years of age who was allegedly murdered by another minor in a video game lawsuit.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor’s office reported the link to the process of Heriberto “N” as allegedly responsible for crimes against health.

Several injured after a fight between civilians and union members in Sayula

Veracruz.- At least three people were injured in a confrontation between armed civilians and unionized workers in the municipality of Sayula de Alemán who had been on strike at the facilities for a few days.

According to local media, the fight took place this Monday afternoon, when hooded civilians, armed with sticks, machetes, and presumably also firearms, entered the city hall facilities with the intention of evicting the employees who were staying in strike.

It was detailed that the hooded men carried out various damages and hit the employees with the sticks they brought, leaving at least three injured, including some women.

10-year-old boy kills another with a bullet for allegedly losing in the arcades

A minor under 10 years of age shot an 11-year-old boy to death for allegedly a video game dispute in the “little machines” of a store in the municipality of La Perla in the Sierra de Veracruz.

According to what was reported by the authorities, the incident took place on Sunday, January 15, in the community of El Tejocote, where the minors were playing “maquinitas” in a grocery store.

However, presumably the 11-year-old boy identified as Samuel would have won the game, which would have caused the anger of the 10-year-old boy who returned home to take a firearm.

After that, the minor returned to the store and murdered his opponent with a bullet to the head.

The minor and his father were reported to have fled the community. Authorities have launched an investigation in order to locate the minor and his father to establish responsibilities.

They link to the process an accused of crimes against public health and safety

The Córdoba Regional Prosecutor’s Office obtained a link to the process against Heriberto “N” as allegedly responsible for crimes against health and against public security institutions.

The events arose on January 6, 2023 in the Primer Barrio neighborhood of the Rafael Delgado municipality, when the man now linked to the process tried to attack the preventive police officers and fled, but when he was arrested he was caught in possession of 24 bags containing a whitened, grainy substance with characteristics of the drug known as methamphetamine, as well as a firearm.

The judge signed the precautionary measure of unofficial preventive detention for one year and established two months for the complementary investigation, within the criminal process 3/2023.