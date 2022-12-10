Veracruz.- Today in the state of Veracruz several important events took place, among which the conflict maintained by the senator Julen Rementería with the Secretary of Energywho were urged to grant more accessible taridas to the people of Veracruz.

Likewise, today was also presented the Operation Guadalupe-Reyes which will begin this coming December 10 and will end on January 7, 2023.

On the other hand, Civil Protection authorities warned about the entry of a new cold front that would be leaving effects in the entity.

Julen Rementería asks SENER to lower electricity rates in Veracruz

The bench coordinator National Action Party (PAN), Julen Rementería confronted the Secretary of Energy, Rocío Nahle Garcíato request that you lower the electricity rates in Veracruz and forgive the electricity debt in the entity

This was expressed by the senator who pointed out that perhaps his call would be heard if President Andrés Manuel López Obrador were from Veracruzano.

“If the electricity rates do not go down, it is because the head of energy and the governor of Veracruz do not want to, perhaps we would need the Secretary of Energy or the President to be from Veracruz, so that they listen to the citizen demand,” Rementeria mentioned.

During the appearance of the energy minister, during the analysis of the Fourth Government Report, the Veracruz legislator asked Nahle García not to be ignorant or indifferent to the claim of 8 million Veracruzans who demand a reduction in high electricity rates.

Civil Protection alert for low temperatures due to an event in the “North”

The Veracruz Civil Protection Secretariat alerted this Friday for the upcoming drop in temperatures in the entity, derived from the effects of a new cold front that will arrive in the entity in the middle of next week.

Although so far they did not give details about the intensity or the effects that it would generate in Veracruz, it was highlighted that it would enter during the night of Wednesday and the morning of Thursday.

Likewise, it was explained that it is expected that this will generate a drop in temperatures as well as possible precipitation in various parts of the entity.

Operation Guadalupe-Reyes ready in Veracruz

With the participation of more than 6 thousand elements of Public Security and auxiliary corporations, it is like in this current December season the government of Veracruz will shield the Veracruzans from security.

The Guadalupe-Reyes operation was announced by the state governor, Cuitláhuac García Jiménez, who explained that there would be 6,356 police officers who will be in charge of providing security and maintaining order during this month of December.

The president announced that this operation would be launched on December 10 and will end on January 7, 2023.

In addition, he stressed that, in this operation, 475 units will be used, 329 motorcycles, 11 four-wheelers, 5 boats, 53 horses, 27 canines, 3 helicopters and 83 preventive provisional checkpoints.